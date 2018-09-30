Mann Ki Baat: PM praises Armed forces; remembers Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 48th edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme. The program will be broadcasted on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan at 11 am.
Apart from it, the monthly radio programme will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News and will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR's website - www.allindiaradio.gov.in.
Sep 30, 2018 11:35 AM
My dear countrymen, be it Navratri, Durgapuja or Vijayadashmi, I offer all my heartfelt greetings to all of you on account of these holy festivals. Thank you!
Sep 30, 2018 11:30 AM
Even this year, we should try to organize Run For Unity in our village, town, city or metropolis. This is the best way to remember Sardar Saheb, because he worked for the unity of our nation throughout his lifetime
Sep 30, 2018 11:30 AM
The month of October heralds, Jai Prakash Narayan ji's birth anniversary, the beginning of the birth centenary of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindiaji. These luminaries have been infusing inspiration in all of us and we offer our heartfelt tributes to them
Sep 30, 2018 11:29 AM
As a society, we need to understand the importance of human rights and inculcate them into practice - this is the very basis of SabKa Saath–SabKa Vikas
Sep 30, 2018 11:29 AM
For a healthy society, and for lofty democratic values I feel that, it is a very hope inspiring event. Today, with NHRC operating at national level, 26 State Human Rights Commissions have also been constituted
Sep 30, 2018 11:29 AM
In its journey of 25 years, it has created an atmosphere of hope and confidence in the countrymen
Sep 30, 2018 11:29 AM
NHRC has instilled widespread awareness of human rights and has played an important role in preventing their misuse
Sep 30, 2018 11:29 AM
In the emblem of our National Human Rights Commission, the ideal mantra harking back to Vedic period- "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah" is inscribed
Sep 30, 2018 11:29 AM
Our most beloved leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister of our country, had clearly said that human rights are not analien concept for us
Sep 30, 2018 11:28 AM
NHRC has not only protected human rights but has also promoted respect for human dignity over the years
Sep 30, 2018 11:28 AM
PM speaks about the importance of human rights. He congratulated the National Human Rights Commission on completing 25 years.
Sep 30, 2018 11:28 AM
Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention will conclude on 2nd October, 2018 with the commencement of Bapu’s 150th Birth Anniversary celebrations
Sep 30, 2018 11:28 AM
This time India is hosting the biggest Sanitation Convention of the world so far, the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention
Sep 30, 2018 11:26 AM
A movement #SwachhtaHiSewa was launched on the 15th of September. Crores of people got connected with this movement and luckily I also got a chance to participate in the voluntary cleanliness shramdaan with the children of Delhi’s Ambedkar School
Sep 30, 2018 11:26 AM
His slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” is hall mark of his grand personality. It was the result of his selfless service to nation that in a brief tenure of about one and a half years he gave to our jawans & farmers the mantra to reach pinnacle of success
Sep 30, 2018 11:24 AM
Lal Bahadur Shastriji had a unique quality in that, he was very humble outwardly but he was rock solid from inside
Sep 30, 2018 11:24 AM
Two days later, we shall celebrate the birth anniversary of Shastriji along with respected Bapu’s birth anniversary
Sep 30, 2018 11:24 AM
For example, think of purchasing Khadi and handloom products on special occasions; this will benefit many weavers
Sep 30, 2018 11:24 AM
My dear countrymen, when Gandhiji said that by maintaining cleanliness, freedom will be won then he probably was not aware how this would happen. But this did happen and India got freedom
Sep 30, 2018 11:24 AM
This is the mantra of Gandhiji, this is the message of Gandhiji and I firmly believe that a small step of yours can surely bring about a very big benefit in the life of the poorest and the most underprivileged person
Sep 30, 2018 11:24 AM
And in that too, one who has put in physical labour, who has invested money, who has applied skill must get some benefit
Sep 30, 2018 11:23 AM
Keeping this mantra of Gandhiji in mind while making any purchases during 150th Anniversary of Gandhiji, we must make it a point to see that our purchase must benefit one of our countrymen
Sep 30, 2018 11:23 AM
I will feel much happier if my purchase will benefit the poorest of the poor
Sep 30, 2018 11:20 AM
PM congratulates the people of India on the success of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement.
Sep 30, 2018 11:19 AM
Naval officer Abhilash Tomy is a very courageous officer, he is the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe in a small boat without the help of modern technology
Sep 30, 2018 11:18 AM
My dear countrymen, a few days ago, Officer Abhilash Tomy of our Navy was struggling between life and death. The whole country was concerned about saving Tomy
Sep 30, 2018 11:17 AM
Making a difference in the lives of others through our actions
Sep 30, 2018 11:17 AM
Bapu gave an inspirational mantra to all of us which is known as Gandhi Ji’s Talisman. This Mantra is extremely relevant today: PM
Sep 30, 2018 11:17 AM
Gandhi Ji was a Lok Sangrahak. He endeared himself to people across all sections of society.
Sep 30, 2018 11:16 AM
The Gandhi charter that continues to inspire us all
Sep 30, 2018 11:16 AM
2nd October will be special this year- it marks the start of Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary celebrations.
Sep 30, 2018 11:15 AM
The Indian Air Force is at the forefront of relief and rescue work during times of disasters
Sep 30, 2018 11:15 AM
Be it the relief and rescue work or disaster management, our country is indebted to our Air Force for the commendable efforts of our Air Warrior
Sep 30, 2018 11:15 AM
The Air Force defeated the enemy at Tiger Hill by carrying out air sorties on their positions round the clock
Sep 30, 2018 11:14 AM
For decades, our brave soldiers wearing blue helmets have played a stellar role in ensuring maintenance of World Peace
Sep 30, 2018 11:14 AM
India is one of the largest contributors to various United Nations Peace Keeping Forces in terms of sending forces personnel
Sep 30, 2018 11:14 AM
We have never eyed someone else’s territory maliciously. This in itself was our commitment & dedication towards peace
Sep 30, 2018 11:07 AM
In the two world-wars fought in the 20th century, over a lakh of our soldiers made the Supreme Sacrifice; that too in a war where we were not involved in any way
Sep 30, 2018 11:06 AM
Our soldiers will give a befitting reply to whosoever makes an attempt to destroy the atmosphere of peace and progress in our Nation
Sep 30, 2018 11:05 AM
A day such as Paraakaram Prava reminds our youth of the glorious heritage of our Army. It also inspires us to maintain the unity & integrity of the country
Sep 30, 2018 11:05 AM
We remembered that surgical strike carried out in 2016, where our soldiers gave a befitting reply to the audacity of a proxy war under the garb of terrorism
Sep 30, 2018 11:04 AM
Yesterday, 125 cr Indians celebrated the Paraakram Parva, the festival of Valour
Sep 30, 2018 11:04 AM
Every Indian, irrespective of region, caste, religion, sect or language, is ever eager to express joy and show solidarity with our soldiers
Sep 30, 2018 11:04 AM
My dear countrymen, Namaskar! There must be hardly any Indian who doesn’t feel proud of our Armed Forces, our army jawans, our soldiers
Sep 30, 2018 10:59 AM
PM Modi to begin his Mann Ki Baat shortly.
Read More
AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 pm.
In the 47th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' last month, Prime Minister Modi assured justice to Muslim women through Triple Talaq Bill. He also expressed his sympathy with those affected by recent floods in Kerala.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more