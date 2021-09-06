LIVE: Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburagi Corporation Election Results 2021 to be announced today

India

Bengaluru, Sep 06: The counting of votes for three North Karnataka Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, and Kalaburagi civic bodies began at 8 am amid tight security.

The results are crucial as it set the tone for upcoming Zila and Taluka Panchayat as well as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike polls. The civic body election results is also seen as a big test for new chief minister Basavaraj Bommai as the party is facing polls for the first time under his leadership.

Belagavi Belagavi corporation has 52 wards and 385 candidates are in the fray. In 2013, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the 82-ward Hubballi-Dharwad corporation, the Congress had won 55-ward Kalaburagi corporation. The Belagavi corporation has 58 seats. Hubballi-Dharwad Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation has 82 wards and 420 candidates are in the fray. The BJP and the Congress are contesting in all wards. A total of 3,842 polling stations have been set up in the 82 wards of which 100 have been marked as sensitive. Kalaburagi Kalaburagi City Corporation has 55 wards and 300 candidates are in the fray. There are as many as 83 Independent candidates, 55 from Congress, 47 from the BJP, 45 from the Janata Dal (Secular), 26 from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and 20 from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Some other parties in the fray have a lesser number of seats. There were a total of 1,318 candidates in the fray from various political parties for 252 wards across seven urban local bodies that went for polling. The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation saw the highest polling with a voter turnout of 53.81 per cent, followed by the city corporations of Belagavi (50.41 per cent) and Kalaburagi (49.40 per cent), the State Election Commission said Friday. There is direct fight between the two national parties, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, with the JDS having little or no presence in these corporations located in North Karnataka.