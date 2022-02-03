YouTube
    West Bengal municipal election: Polls to 108 civic bodies to be held on Feb 27

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Feb 3: The West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) on Thursday issued a notification to announce that elections to 108 municipalities in the state will be held on February 27.

    West Bengal municipal election

    The notification, however, did not mention the date of vote counting, which, the officials said, will be declared later.

    "Elections to 108 municipalities will be held on February 27. The date of counting will be announced later. The entire election process will be completed by March 8," an SEC official said.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 11:55 [IST]
