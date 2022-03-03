YouTube
    Tamil Nadu: Newly elected urban civic body ward councilors take oath of office

    Chennai, Mar 03: In Tamil Nadu, the newly elected urban civic body ward councilors took oath of office yesterday.

    They are set to elect the Mayors and Deputy Mayors of the 21 Municipal Corporations and the chairpersons and their deputies for the 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats, in an indirect election tomorrow.

    The urban local body elections in the state were conducted last month after ten years of marathon legal battles. The rural civic body elections were held in December last year.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 11:49 [IST]
    X