    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 27: The Aam Aadmi Party has won nine seats in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election. It is ahead of its rivals BJP and Congress in some seats.

    Chandigarh civic polls: AAP makes a smashing debut

    The BJP won six and the Congress five in the elections. The BJP's Ravi Kant Sharma was defeated by AAP's Damanpreet Singh according to the results declared so far. Elections were held on Friday for the 35 municipal councillors in Chandigarh in Punjab.

    If the results are anything to go by, it is an indicator that the AAP is likely to do well in the upcoming Punjab elections. This is the first time the AAP is contesting these elections. The BJP had the majority in the outgoing civic body.

    In the last elections, the BJP won 20 seats and its former ally the Akali Dal one. The Congress had won four seats. The elections are held every five years and for long the BJP and Congress have been the traditional rivals. This time it was a four way contest between Congress, AAP, BJP and the Akali Dal.

    Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 13:27 [IST]
    X