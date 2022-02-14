West Bengal Municipal Corporation Election Results 2022: TMC ahead in all seats, BJP trailing

Kolkata, Feb 14: The ruling Trinamool Congress has gained lead in Siliguri, Bidhannagar, Chandannagore and Asansol municipal corporation election results, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing on all these municipal corporations.

Siliguri (35/47)

AITC 31 BJP 2 LF 1 INC 1

Bidhannagar (41/41)

AITC 39 INC 1 OTH 1

Chandannagore (20/33)

AITC 19 LF 1

Asansol (55/106)

AITC 50 BJP 4 OTH 1

In Bidhannagar, the TMC won 39 of the 41 seats, while the Congress and other candidate won in one ward each, according to the SEC website at 11 am.

The ruling party clinched 31 of the 47 seats in Siliguri and was leading in three wards, and both the BJP and the CPI(M) have won two seats each.

In Chandannagar, the TMC bagged 19 out of 32 seats and was ahead in nine, while the CPI(M) won in one ward.

The TMC pocketed 50 of 106 seats in Asansol and was leading in seven wards, the data showed, adding, the BJP emerged triumphant in 4 wards.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked people for her party's "thumping win" in the civic polls, calling it a victory of the masses.

In the 2015 elections, Siliguri was won by the Left Front, while the three other municipal corporations were secured by the TMC. Polls to these civic bodies, along with more than 100 others, had been postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic situation and are being governed by administrators.