    Mattannur municipal poll result 2022: LDF retains power; UDF doubles its seat-share tally

    Kannur, Aug 22: The counting of votes for the Mattannur municipal electionsis underway on Monday and the results will also be announced as soon as the counting is over. The counting is held at the Mattannur Higher Secondary School, according to local media reports.

    According to latest reports, 21 seats for LDF and 14 for UDF with BJP leading in no ward. In 2017 elections, LDF secured 28 seats with UDF gaining only 7 in total and, BJP secured none.

    Voting was held in Mattanur in 35 wards on Saturday from 7 am to 6 pm amid tight security arrangements, and a local holiday was declared in the municipality.

    As many as 111 candidates contested the election and the polling percentage was over 84%, the above reports added.

    Mattannur has 38,812 voters in total including 18,200 men, 20,610 women and two transgenders.

    The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is hoping to win the election for a sixth consecutive time while other contenders include the United Democratic Front (UDF), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

    Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 12:06 [IST]
    X