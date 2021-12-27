Chandigarh reports its first case of Omicron; 20-year-old with travel history test positive for new variant

Picture abhi baaki hai: AAP on Chandigarh council election result

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 27: The Aam Aadmi Party's resounding performance in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections has prompted the party to say that the results are just a trailer and the real movie will be the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022.

AAP MLA, Raghav Chadha said that this is the model of Arvind Kejriwal's governance. We requested the people to give us a chance. Since 1996, the BJP and Congress have ruled for 12 years. Now the people have given us a chance, he said.

On the alliance between the BJP and Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress, he said that the people in Chandigarh are fed up with these parties. They now look up with hope. I can say Chandigarh is a trailer. Punjab mein picture abhi baaki hai" he also added.

The Aam Aadmi Party won 14 seats in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election.

The BJP won 10 and the Congress 6 in the elections, while the Shiromani Akali Dal managed to bag one seat.

The BJP's Ravi Kant Sharma was defeated by AAP's Damanpreet Singh according to the results declared. Elections were held on Friday for the 35 municipal councillors in Chandigarh in Punjab.

If the results are anything to go by, it is an indicator that the AAP is likely to do well in the upcoming Punjab elections. This is the first time the AAP is contesting these elections. The BJP had the majority in the outgoing civic body.

In the last elections, the BJP won 20 seats and its former ally the Akali Dal one. The Congress had won four seats. The elections are held every five years and for long the BJP and Congress have been the traditional rivals. This time it was a four way contest between Congress, AAP, BJP and the Akali Dal.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 15:34 [IST]