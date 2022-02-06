Lata Mangeshkar funeral: PM Modi to pay last respects to legendary singer at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to fly to Mumbai on Sunday to pay last respects to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar whose funeral will be held at Dadar's Shivaji Park this evening, according to reports.

PM Modi will reach Shivaji Park at 5 PM, stated Mumbai police.

He had earlier expressed condolences over the demise of legendary singer and said that she leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

Modi said her songs brought out a variety of emotions and she closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades.

"Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India," he said.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.