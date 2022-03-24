YouTube
    Kejriwal to BJP: Upload 'The Kashmir Files' on YouTube

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 24: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed the BJP for demanding a tax exemption for The Kashmir Files and asked the saffron party to upload the movie on YouTube so that people can watch the movie for free.

    Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using The Kashmir Files for his political mileage, the Delhi CM said that Modi is resorting to such tactics even after ruling the country for over eight years. The PM had said that the Bollywood flick has rattled the "entire ecosystem" which claims to be the torchbearer of freedom of expression but does not want the truth to be told.

    It is being actively pushed by BJP-ruled states by either offering tax concessions or giving government employees special leave to watch it. The Opposition has, however, termed the film one-sided and too violent. Kejriwal said the BJP leaders were demanding to make 'The Kashmir Files' movie tax-free when Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was speaking in the House on Wednesday.

    He added, "Even Hitler gave jobs to his lackeys. What did he (Modi) give you? Kejriwal works even for you. If someone in your family is ill, Kejriwal provides you medicines, not Modi. Open your eyes, leave BJP and join AAP."

    Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 20:15 [IST]
