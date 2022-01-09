Karnataka's Covid war room wins national award for use of tech

Weekend curfew in Karnataka begins tonight: All you should know

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 09: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday congratulated the tech driven COVID-19 War Room led by senior IAS officer Munish Moudgil for winning the National Awards of e-governance.

"Be it the gamut of in-house mobile applications or the fully equipped war room, Karnataka's tech-driven COVID management has been a model to the entire country. Congratulations to Mr. Manish Moudgil and the team for winning GoI's e-governance award for use of ICT in Covid-19 mgmt," Sudhakar tweeted.

Moudgil received the award during the two-day 24th National Conference on e-Governance in Hyderabad.

The COVID-19 War Room was selected by the Government of India to be awarded 'Juri' under 'Category 6 - Use of ICT in the management of COVID-19 of the Award Scheme of the National Awards for e-governance 2020-21.

Story first published: Sunday, January 9, 2022, 9:37 [IST]