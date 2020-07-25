YouTube
    New Delhi, July 25: Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter that broke out on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.

    J&K: Two terrorists gunned down in encounter

    The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of Srinagar, following specific information about the presence of terrorists. The police said that as the forces were conducting a search, the terrorists fired upon them.

    Terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter had fabricated IED used in Pulwama attack

    The forces retaliated ensuring the encounter. The area where the encounter took place falls in Panzinara on the outskirts of Srinagar city bordering North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 11:04 [IST]
