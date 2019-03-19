JEE Main 2019 admit card for April out, how to download

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 19: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2019 Admit card for April examination on March 19. The JEE Main 2019 April Admit Card download is expected to begin on the official website.

As per the schedule, the first phase of the examination will be conducted from January 6 to 20, 2019 while the second phase will be conducted in the month of April.

Moreover, in a latest notice released by NTA for JEE Main April exam, it has been announced that the JEE Main April Exam dates are slightly changed due to the Lok Sabha Election dates.

The exam will be conducted in fully computer based test mode as was applied in the January exam.

How to download JEE Main 2019 Admit Card:

Go to www.jeemain.nic.in

Click on the link 'Download Admit Card of JEE (Main) 2017' Enter login details such as application number, date of birth and security pin

Submit Download admit card

Take a printout

As many as 9.54 lakh students have registered for the JEE Main 2019 April examination. Out of the total, about 70 percent of the students would be re-appearing in the examination. Direct link to download the admit card would be provided here once released.