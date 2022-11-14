JEE Main 2023 exam dates to be out soon: Check details

New Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 14: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the exam date for Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 Exam soon. The NTA is likely to conduct the JEE Main 2023 exam in two sessions. Once declared, candidates will be able to apply for the JEE Main Entrance Examination on the official websites.

The first session of JEE exam is expected to be conducted in January 2023 and the second session is expected to be held in April. However, there is no official confirmation by the authorities.

Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE-Main), formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE), is an Indian standardised computer-based test for admission to various technical undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and planning across colleges in India.

The exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to B.Tech, B.Arch, etc. programs in premier technical institutes such as the National Institutes of Technology (NIT) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIT), which are based on the rank secured in the JEE-Main.

It is usually conducted twice every year. From the year 2019, JEE exam is taking fully online (Computerized OMR test exam).

JEE Main 2023 Exam date: Websites to check

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in.

