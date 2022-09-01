YouTube
    JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet to be released today

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 01: The JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet will be released today, September 1. The Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Advanced candidates response sheet once released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will be available on the official website.

    JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet to be released today

    The JEE Advanced 2022 answer keys will be released on September 3 and the candidates can check and challenge the answer key on the official website till September 4. The IIT Bombay will review the challenges made and release the final answer key and result on September 11.

    NEET, JEE Exams to be merged into CUET?NEET, JEE Exams to be merged into CUET?

    The JEE Advanced 2022 Question Papers were released on August 29 and the engineering entrance was held on August 28, Sunday. The exams were held in two shifts, one between 9 am and 12 noon and the other from 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. The JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet once released will be available on jeeadv.ac.in.

    jee

    Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 9:24 [IST]
    X