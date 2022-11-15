JEE Main 2023 from January 18? Check latest updates here

JEE Main 2023 exam dates to be out soon: Check details

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 15: A notification claiming registration for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 will begin January 18 to 23 and April 4 to 9 is doing rounds on social media.

The notification states that candidates can apply for session 1 through online mode from November 16, 2022 to December 31, 2022 up to 5pm. Candidates can make fee payments online till December 31, 2022 till 11:30 pm, it said.

However, the National Testing Agency officials have confirmed that this is a fake notification. For authentic information on JEE Main 2023, candidates are advised to visit jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE-Main), formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE), is an Indian standardised computer-based test for admission to various technical undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and planning across colleges in India.

The exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to B.Tech, B.Arch, etc. programs in premier technical institutes such as the National Institutes of Technology (NIT) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIT), which are based on the rank secured in the JEE-Main.

It is usually conducted twice every year. From the year 2019, JEE exam is taking fully online (Computerized OMR test exam).

JEE Main 2023 Exam date: Websites to check

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in.