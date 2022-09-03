YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    JEE Advanced 2022 answer key released: Result dates out

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 03: The JEE Advanced 2022 answer key have been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The candidates can check and challenge the answer key on the official website till September 4. The IIT Bombay will review the challenges made and release the final answer key and result on September 11.

    JEE Advanced 2022 answer key released: Result dates out

    The JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet was released on September 1.

    JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet released, direct link hereJEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet released, direct link here

    The JEE Advanced 2022 Question Papers were released on August 29 and the engineering entrance was held on August 28, Sunday. The exams were held in two shifts, one between 9 am and 12 noon and the other from 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. The JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key once released will be available on jeeadv.ac.in.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    jee answer key

    Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 15:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X