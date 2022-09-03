JEE Advanced 2022 answer key released: Result dates out

New Delhi, Sep 03: The JEE Advanced 2022 answer key have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The candidates can check and challenge the answer key on the official website till September 4. The IIT Bombay will review the challenges made and release the final answer key and result on September 11.

The JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet was released on September 1.

The JEE Advanced 2022 Question Papers were released on August 29 and the engineering entrance was held on August 28, Sunday. The exams were held in two shifts, one between 9 am and 12 noon and the other from 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. The JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key once released will be available on jeeadv.ac.in.

