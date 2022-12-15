YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    JEE Main 2023 to be conducted in two sessions in Jan and April 2023

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    JEE-Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments.

    New Delhi, Dec 15: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced that engineering entrance exam JEE-Main will be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day.

    The second session of the exam will be held in April. Applications for the exam will be accepted from December 15 to January 12.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "For Academic Session 2023-24, it has been decided that the JEE(Main)-2023 will be conducted in two sessions. Session one (January 2023) and session two (April 2023)," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA.

    The exam will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

    "In the first session of JEE (Main)- 2023, only session one will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next, session two will be visible and the candidates can opt for that. The application window for session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the information bulletin and will also be notified separately," she said.

    JEE-Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

    Comments

    More JEE News  

    Read more about:

    jee

    Story first published: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 22:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X