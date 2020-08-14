YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Bengaluru violence
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ISIS selling PPE kits amidst pandemic to raise funds for terror

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 14: The Islamic State is reportedly raising money by seeking bogus PPE kits and face masks at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The ISIS allegedly used a website called facemaskcenter.com as a front to peddle fake N-95 masks, according to a senior Department of Justice official cited by CBS News. The official also said that the ISIS COVID-19 fraud is just a slice of the overall criminal activity that is designed to spread fear surrounding the virus.

    ISIS selling PPE kits amidst pandemic to raise funds for terror

    The report also said that the targets of the ISIS were hospitals, nursing homes and first responders.

    France sends ventilators, test kits to assist India in coronavirus fight

    Terror organisations have been using the Internet heavily during the pandemic to indulge in online scams. With funds drying up, terror groups such as the Al-Qaeda and Hamas have used the social media and cryptocurrency to raise money for their operations.

    It may be recalled that the US authorities had recently 2 million USD and over 300 cryptocurrency accounts.

    More ISIS News

    Read more about:

    isis coronavirus terror funding

    Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 12:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue