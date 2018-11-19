IRCTC scam case: Court adjourns hearing to Dec 20; Lalu to appear via videoconferencing

New Delhi, Nov 19: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday adjourned the matter to 20th December in connection with IRCTC scam case. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will appear again through video conferencing before Delhi's Patiala House Court. Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav have already got bail. The Court directsed CBI to make all arrangements of video conferencing.

The health condition of Lalu Prasad, who is serving jail term in fodder scam cases, has deteriorated due to a festering boil on his right leg, the doctor attending him said Sunday.

Lalu Prasad, a former chief minister of Bihar, is currently serving jail term in fodder scam cases and has been admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi under the police custody for treatment of diabetes and other ailments.