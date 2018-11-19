  • search

IRCTC scam case: Court adjourns hearing to Dec 20; Lalu to appear via videoconferencing

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 19: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday adjourned the matter to 20th December in connection with IRCTC scam case. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will appear again through video conferencing before Delhi's Patiala House Court. Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav have already got bail. The Court directsed CBI to make all arrangements of video conferencing.

    IRCTC scam case: Lalu Prasad to appear through video conference before Court
    File Photo of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

    The health condition of Lalu Prasad, who is serving jail term in fodder scam cases, has deteriorated due to a festering boil on his right leg, the doctor attending him said Sunday.

    Also Read | Festering boil on leg worsening Lalu's health condition: Doctors

    Lalu Prasad, a former chief minister of Bihar, is currently serving jail term in fodder scam cases and has been admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi under the police custody for treatment of diabetes and other ailments.

    Read more about:

    rashtriya janata dal lalu prasad yadav video conferencing patiala house court tejashwi yadav irctc

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue