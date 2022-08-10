With a lion’s share of MLAs, RJD will play boss role in Bihar

New Delhi, Aug 10: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which is likely to walk away with the lion's share in the Bihar cabinet after it joined hands with the JD(U)) on Tuesday. The two parties which came together have staked a claim to form the government in Bihar.

The RJD with 79 seats and the JD(U) with 45 have the numbers to prove majority on the floor of the Bihar legislative assembly. The grand alliance will also have the support of the Congress and Left which have 19 and 3 seats respectively.

The RJD being the largest party in the alliance is likely to call the shots in the new cabinet, while allowing Nitish Kumar to continue as chief minister. The RJD is also likely to stake claim to key portfolios such as finance and home. The post of the speaker is also likely to go to the RJD.

The fact that the RJD will play the senior partner in the coalition is evident from the fact that it made Nitish reach out to Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish also went to former chief minister, Rabri Devi's residence soon after tendering his resignation.

There is also a possibility of Nitish shifting to national politics next year after making Yadav the chief minister of Bihar. The two leaders however refused to comment on this issue and said that they are here to serve the people of Bihar.

Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 8:13 [IST]