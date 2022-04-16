RJD's Amar Kumar Paswan wins Bihar’s Bochahan assembly bypoll

India

oi-Prakash KL

Muzaffarpur, Apr 16: Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Amar Kumar Paswan defeated his nearest rival Baby Kumari of the BJP in the bypoll to Bihar's Bochahan assembly constituency.

Paswan emerged victorious by a margin of 36,000 votes.

By-poll to the seat was necessitated by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of the Vikassheel Insaan Party. Around 59.20 per cent of 2,90,544 voters had exercised their franchise in the by-election to the assembly segment on April 12. PTI

Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 14:11 [IST]