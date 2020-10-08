Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD candidate list

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 08: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) released its first list of 42 candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

There are 15 Yadav and 3 Muslim candidates in the first list. The wife of former Nawada MLA Rajbhallah Yadav, who was convicted in a teen rape case is part of the list. The list also include Mokama muscleman Anant Singh.

Former Assembly Speaker, Uday Narayan Choudhary will take on sitting MLA Jitan Ram Manjhi from Imamganj. The RJD has also fielded Jaiprakash Yavad's brother Vijay Prakash from Jamui. Former MP's daughter Divya Prakash has been fielded from Tarapur.

Bihar Elections 2020: LJP is now a party for hoppers

Bharat Bhind who recently joined the RJD recently will contest from Bhabhua.

Meanwhile the Congress on Wednesday released its first list of 21 candidates for the Bihar assembly elections.

The list was announced after the Congress Central Election Committee headed by party chief Sonia Gandhi cleared their names at a meeting held earlier this week.

The Congress has nominated Shubhanand Mukesh, the son of Congress Legislature Party leader in Bihar Sadanand Singh, for the Kahalgaon assembly seat.

The Congress fielded Akhauri Onkar Nath from Gaya Town instead of Mohan Shrivastava, who is facing charges of rape.

Sources said Shrivastava''s name was earlier cleared, but following objections by some senior leaders, he was dropped and replaced by another candidate.

Tomorrow is the last date for filing of nominations for the first phase of Bihar assembly polls, which will be held on October 28.

Bihar Elections 2020: Assembly wise schedule, date of polling and counting

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, while the results will be out on November 10.

The Congress will be contesting on 70 seats as part of the RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar.