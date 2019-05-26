After election debacle in Bihar, Lalu Yadav skipping lunch due to anxiety

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 26: After suffering another rout at the hands of the BJP and Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has not been eating his lunch from the last two days.

"His daily routine has been in complete disarray. He has not had his lunch for the last two days," said Dr Umesh Prasad of RIMS told ANI.

"We have been urging him to take all his meals properly so that we can administer proper medicine and insulin to him," added Dr Prasad.

With 61 of 69 seats, how BJP took the Hindi Heartland back

However, RJD leaders who had come to meet the ailing leader rejected the news that he was suffering from anxiety and added that this is not the first election for the veteran leader.

The Congress and its ally RJD were trounced by the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections with the grand old party getting only one Lok Sabha seat while the RJD drawing a blank.

The BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning thirty-nine of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The so called kingmaker who once dominated the state's and national politics for close to two decades was finally brought down and jailed for his involvement in the fodder scam.

Scindias and Congress unable to digest defeat in Guna

After being convicted in the fodder scam, Lalu was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on December 23, 2017. He was shifted to RIMS and AIIMS for treatment as he developed health complications. Since August 30 last year, he has been recuperating at RIMS, making it the longest a VIP patient has stayed at the hospital.

The RJD posted its worst showing ever at the hustings, with voters in Bihar dumping the caste-based politics championed by Lalu Prasad over decades.