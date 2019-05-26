  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After election debacle in Bihar, Lalu Yadav skipping lunch due to anxiety

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: After suffering another rout at the hands of the BJP and Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has not been eating his lunch from the last two days.

    "His daily routine has been in complete disarray. He has not had his lunch for the last two days," said Dr Umesh Prasad of RIMS told ANI.

    After election debacle in Bihar, Lalu Yadav skipping lunch due to anxiety
    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav

    "We have been urging him to take all his meals properly so that we can administer proper medicine and insulin to him," added Dr Prasad.

    With 61 of 69 seats, how BJP took the Hindi Heartland back

    However, RJD leaders who had come to meet the ailing leader rejected the news that he was suffering from anxiety and added that this is not the first election for the veteran leader.

    The Congress and its ally RJD were trounced by the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections with the grand old party getting only one Lok Sabha seat while the RJD drawing a blank.

    The BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning thirty-nine of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies.

    The so called kingmaker who once dominated the state's and national politics for close to two decades was finally brought down and jailed for his involvement in the fodder scam.

    Scindias and Congress unable to digest defeat in Guna

    After being convicted in the fodder scam, Lalu was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on December 23, 2017. He was shifted to RIMS and AIIMS for treatment as he developed health complications. Since August 30 last year, he has been recuperating at RIMS, making it the longest a VIP patient has stayed at the hospital.

    The RJD posted its worst showing ever at the hustings, with voters in Bihar dumping the caste-based politics championed by Lalu Prasad over decades.

    lok-sabha-home

    More LALU PRASAD YADAV News

    Read more about:

    lalu prasad yadav bihar rashtriya janata dal lok sabha elections 2019 fodder scam

    Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 9:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue