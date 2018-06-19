Lalu admitted to hospital due to chest pain and low haemoglobin

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav has been admitted to Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute due to chest pain and low haemoglobin. Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted for the second time at Asian Heart Institute.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief was admitted to the same hospital last month.

Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to Asian Heart Institute in #Mumbai due to chest pain & low hemoglobin pic.twitter.com/nHxtyTPFfN — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2018

Prasad (69), who had undergone a bypass surgery a few years ago, had sought an appointment with renowned heart surgeon Ramakant Panda at the institute.

The former Bihar chief minister, convicted in fodder scam cases, has been granted a six-week bail by the Jharkhand High Court.

(With PTI inputs)

