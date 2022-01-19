YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India logs over 2.82 lakh new cases, 441 deaths in last 24 hours

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 19: India recorded 2,82,970 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 441 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The nation's overall Covid-19 toll has reached 4,87,202. The active cases currently stand at 18,31,000, while the daily positivity rate is at 15.13 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 1,88,157 persons recovered from the virus.

    A total of 8,961 Omicron cases have been detected so far.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X