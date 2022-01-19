India logs over 2.82 lakh new cases, 441 deaths in last 24 hours

Failure to vaccinate everyone will give rise to new variants, says UN chief

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 19: India recorded 2,82,970 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 441 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

The nation's overall Covid-19 toll has reached 4,87,202. The active cases currently stand at 18,31,000, while the daily positivity rate is at 15.13 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 1,88,157 persons recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,961 Omicron cases have been detected so far.