Himachal Pradesh: Man kills uncle over property dispute

By PTI
    Mandi, Sep 14: A 62-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his nephew over a property dispute in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, police said on Friday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The accused Chaman Lal allegedly killed his uncle Chet Ram in Kanaid village near Sundernagar in Mandi district on Thursday night, they said.

    A first information report (FIR) was registered against Lal at the concerned police station, Mandi Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said.

    Chet Ram's body was handed over to his family members after conducting a postmortem, he added. An investigation was underway to ascertain if Lal had an accomplice who assisted him in committing the crime, Sharma said.

    PTI

