    Haryanvi Singer-Dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins BJP during party’s membership drive in Delhi

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, July 07: Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary on Sunday formally joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the party's membership drive program in Delhi.

    She joined the party in the presence of Union Minister Harshvardhan, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari among other senior leaders.

    Haryanvi Singer-Dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins BJP during party’s membership drive in Delhi
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    The rumours of Sapna joining the party had been rife even during Lok Sabha election when she had campaigned for Manoj Tiwari. However, the actor-dancer had then stated that she is not joining the party but is only campaigning for Tiwari who was BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from North East Delhi.

    Earlier, Chaudhary had previously reportedly joined the Congress before Lok Sabha elections, but she denied having done so even after Congress party's Uttar Pradesh chief Raj Babbar made a formal announcement.

    There were speculations at that time that she would be fielded against BJP's Hema Malini from Matura, but all that came to naught with her denial.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 13:19 [IST]
