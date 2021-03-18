194 crorepati MLAs, 163 with pending criminal cases in new Bihar Legislative Assembly

51 of 56 sitting CPI(M) MLAs in Kerala have pending criminal cases against them

11 out of 30 MLAs in Puducherry have pending criminal cases against them

At 172 MLAs, Congress had the highest number of deserters between 2016-2020

For 2018-19, 49 political parties declared assets worth Rs 7372.96 crore

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 18: The total assets declared by the 7 National and 41 Regional Parties during the FY 2018-19 amounted to Rs 5349.25 crore and Rs 2023.71 crore, respectively.

Among the 7 National Parties, the highest assets for the FY 2018-19 were declared by BJP amounting to Rs 2904.18 crore (54.29%) followed by INC which declared assets worth Rs 928.84 crore (17.36%) and BSP declared assets worth Rs 738 cr (13.80%) says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

In the FY 2018-19, among the Regional Parties, the highest assets were declared by SP worth Rs 572.21 crore (28.28%), followed by BJD worth Rs 232.27 crore and AIADMK worth Rs 206.75 crore.

33 per cent sitting Tamil Nadu MLAs have criminal cases against them: ADR

Declaration of liabilities by the National & Regional Parties - FY 2018-19:

The total liabilities declared by the 7 National and 41 Regional Political Parties for the FY 2018-19 amount to Rs 213.231 crore.

The liabilities declared by Political Parties fall under 2 major heads: Borrowings (from banks, overdraft facilities and sundry creditors) and other liabilities. Political Parties declared Rs 123.40 crore (57.87%) under Other Liabilities and Rs 89.831 crore (42.13%) under Borrowings.

In the FY 2018-19, INC declared the highest total liabilities of Rs 78.415 crore (58.75%) followed by BJP that declared Rs 37.463 cr (28.06%).

The Regional Political Parties declared the total liabilities of Rs 79.751 crore in FY 2018-19. Regional Parties declared Rs 47.181 crore under Borrowings and Rs 32.57 crore under Other Liabilities.

In the FY 2018-19, TDP declared the highest total liabilities of Rs 18.10 crore (22.696%) followed by JDS that declared Rs 18.01 crore (22.583%).

Capital/ Reserve Funds declared by the National & Regional Parties - FY 2018-19:

The total Capital/Reserve Fund set aside by the National and Regional Parties during FY 2018-19 was Rs 5215.77 crore and Rs 1943.976 crore, respectively.

For the FY 2018-19, among National Parties, BJP declared the highest capital of Rs 2866.717 crore followed by Rs 850.426 crore of INC and Rs 735.77 crore of BSP. The lowest capital was declared by CPI of Rs 24.87 crore followed by NCP of Rs 31.05 crore.