Himachal's all 9 ministers are crorepatis, Vikramaditya Singh is the richest

New Delhi, Jan 09: All nine newly-sworn ministers in the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh government are 'crorepatis' and Vikramaditya Singh is the richest among them, Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms said in a statement.

Sukhvinder Singh and Mukesh Agnihotri had taken oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, last month. Seven MLAs like Dr.(Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, Chander Kumar, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Jagat Singh Negi, Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh were inducted to the cabinet on Sunday.

The election watch dog has said that all the nine minister including the Chief Minister is a crorepati and average assets of the each minister is Rs 17.88 crore. Vikramaditya Singh, son of former CM late Virbhadra Singh, is the richest among them with Rs 101.39 crore.

Check out the key points mentioned in the ADR report.

Himachal Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 9 Ministers including Chief Minister from Himachal Pradesh State Assembly 2022.

Ministers with Criminal Cases: 7(78%) ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Ministers with Serious Criminal Cases: 4(44%) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Crorepati Ministers: Out of the 9 ministers analysed, all 9 (100%) are crorepatis.

Average Assets: The average assets of 9 ministers analysed is Rs 17.88 crores.

Minister with Highest Assets: The minister with the highest declared total assets is Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla Rural constituency with assets worth Rs. 101.39 crores.

Minister with Lowest Assets: The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Jagat Singh Negi from Kinnaur (st) constituency with assets worth Rs. 3.38 crores.

Liabilities: All 9 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Anirudh Singh of Kusumpti constituency with Rs. 6.77 crores of liabilities.

Ministers' Education: All 9 (100%) ministers have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

Ministers' Age: 3 (33%) ministers have declared their age to be between 31 and 50 years while 5 (56%) ministers have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years and 1 minister has declared his age 82 years.

Women Ministers: Out of 9 ministers, none are women.

In the poll held towards the end of 2022, the Congress wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP by winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly in the hill state which maintained its tradition of not voting any incumbent government to power since 1985.

According to the results declared by the Election Commission, the BJP won 25 seats and the Independents won from three constituencies while the Aam Aadmi Party, which had contested from 67 seats, failed to open its account.