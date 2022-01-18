India has given a bouquet of hope to the world: PM Modi

Even teleprompter could not take so many lies: Rahul's dig at PM Modi’s Davos speech

New Delhi, Jan 18: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a teleprompter malfunction during PM's speech at the World Economic Forum's Davos summit.

"Even the teleprompter could not take so many lies," Rahul tweeted.

इतना झूठ Teleprompter भी नहीं झेल पाया। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 18, 2022

PM Modi delivered 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda on Monday via video conferencing.

A brief interruption occured during the teleprompter malfunction occured and the prime minister had to stop midway while talking. Once the apparent glitch was rectified, PM Modi started his speech all over again.

The incident took and continued to trend on Twitter at number 1 since then.

Soon after, Rahul Gandhi's old statement,"Narendra Modi cannot speak on his own. He reads from a teleprompter that is operated by a controller," went viral.

The Prime Minister said that during Corona time, India saved many lives by exporting essential medicines and vaccines by following its vision of 'One Earth, One Health'. India is world's third largest pharmaceutical producer and is considered 'pharmacy to the world', he added.

The Prime Minister talked about the measures of enhancing Ease of Doing Business and reduction of the government interference. He mentioned simplification of corporate tax rates and making them the most competitive in the world. India has deregulated areas like Drones, Space, Geo-spatial mapping and has brought reforms in the outdated telecom regulation related with the IT and BPO sectors. "We did away with more than 25 thousand compliances in the year gone by", he added.

Underlining India's confident approach, the Prime Minister highlighted that when the world was focussing on interventions like quantitative easing during the Corona period, India was strengthening the reforms.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to adopt as per the changing realities of the world order. He said that the global family is facing fresh challenges in the changing world order and called for collective and synchronised action from every country and global agency.

