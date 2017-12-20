EC to file FIR against TTV camp for releasing Jayalalithaa's video

RK Nagar Bypolls : Jayalalithaa's video at Apollo hospital relased, Watch here | Oneindia News

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Wednesday to file FIR against the TTV Dhinakaran camp for releasing a video of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the hospital a day before RK Nagar bypolls.

The the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu said that showing Jayalalithaa's video is a violation of Model Code of Conduct under section 126B.

The video was released by TTV Dhinakaran supporter MLA P Vetrivel, who gave up his seat in RK Nagar for Jaya's comeback.

However,Vetrivel after releasing the video had said,''Election is a very small issue, this is much larger. We will show more videos of Amma".

He further said,''False that no one met Jayalalithaa in hospital, there's video proof. We waited for days before releasing it but released it now as we were left with no option. Inquiry Commission hasn't summoned us yet, if it does we'll submit evidence to them.''

Jayalalithaa was in the hospital for three months last year until she died on December 5. Meanwhile, the Apollo hospital had said that Jayalalithaa was unconscious when she was brought on September 22.

