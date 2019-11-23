  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Do not endorse it: It was Ajit Pawar’s personal decision says Sharad Pawar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 23: After the early morning twist in Maharashtra, NCP leader, Sharad Pawar has said that his nephew Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP was his personal one.

    This is not a decision of the NCP and we place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision taken by him (Ajit Pawar).

    File photo of Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar
    File photo of Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar

    The statement by Sharad Pawar comes minutes after NCP leader Praful Patel too endorsed the same view. Patel said that this is not the NCP's decision. Sharad Pawar has nothing to do with it, Patel also said adding more drama to the entire episode.

    Maharashtra behind the scenes: When President’s rule was revoked at 5.47 am

    What has surprised everyone is that this dramatic development took place just a few hours after the the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress announced that they would be staking a claim to form the government. They were also to make a formal announcement today.

    It is still not clear if Sharad Pawar is on the same page as Ajit Pawar. Going by the statements, it appears as though this was a decision taken by Ajit Pawar.

    After being sworn in as the deputy CM, he said that he decided to take this call as the talks between the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena were never ending. There was a need to give Maharashtra a stable government, said Ajit Pawar, who is Sharad Pawar's nephew.

    Has Ajit Pawar split the NCP and joined hand with the BJP

    It may be recalled that Sharad Pawar had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 40 minutes last week. Pawar had said that he was meeting with the PM to discuss the farmer issue in Maharashtra.

    More SHARAD PAWAR News

    Read more about:

    sharad pawar ajit pawar maharashtra

    Story first published: Saturday, November 23, 2019, 9:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue