    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 23: It was one of the biggest twists in recent history. The BJP and NCP came together to form the government in Maharashtra.

    Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar his deputy. The decision was not known to many. Only the inner circles were aware of the developments. The Shiv Sena on the other hand was made to believe until the last moment that it would be forming the government.

    Maharashtra behind the scenes: When President’s rule was revoked at 5.47 am
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    Sources tell OneIndia that the BJP and NCP came to an understanding late into the night. At 5.47 am, President's Rule was revoked in Maharashtra, thus paving the way for the swearing in ceremony of Fadnavis and Pawar.

    The decision has come as a surprise to many ands shock to others. Surreal what I read about Maharashtra. Thought it was fake news. Candidly and personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations should not have gone on for more than 3 days...took too long.

    Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar as deputy

    Window given was grabbed by fast movers. Pawarji tussi great ho! Amazing if true, still not sure, Abhishek Manu Singhvi of the Congress said on Twitter.

    Going by the statements, it appears as though the BJP has joined hands with a faction of the NCP. Ajit Pawar said that he took the decision after the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress talks remained inconclusive. The talks were not ending and hence I took this decision, Pawar also said.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 23, 2019, 9:16 [IST]
