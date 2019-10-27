Diwali 2019 celebrated across the country; Modi, President Kovind greet nation

President Kovind, Vice President and Modi tweet greetings:

The President, Vice President and Prime Minister of India on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. The leaders took to Twitter to extend their wishes to citizens of the country.

Kovind urged people to bring happiness in the lives of the less fortunate:

In his message, Kovind said, the festival marks the triumph of hope over despair, good over evil and light over darkness. He appealed to the people to try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy by lighting the lamp of love, care and sharing.

Modi wishes nation on Diwali:

Modi said, may this auspicious festival brighten life of people with prosperity and good health and may there be happiness all around.

PM likely to visit border positions in Kashmir and interact with troops:

On the occasion of Diwali, the PM is likely to visit the border positions in Kashmir and interact with troops. It's sort of a tradition for the PM to spend the festival of Diwali with jawans in different locations along the borders with Pakistan and China.