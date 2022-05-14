GUJCET 2022 result to be declared tomorrow: Check time and other details

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Blood Moon to be visible in India?

Is Lunar Eclipse 2022 visible in India? Know if you have to follow sutak rules?

Delhi Mundka fire: 2 arrested after 27 die in massive fire, Building owner on the run| 10 Points

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 14: At least 27 people were killed and 12 injured as a massive blaze ripped through a four-storey building in outer Delhi's Mundka on Friday, police said.

Here are the top 10 updates on this big story:

The fire started from the first floor that houses the office of a CCTV cameras and router manufacturing and assembling company, they said, adding more than 30 fire tenders were pressed into service.

The owners of the company -- Harish Goel and Varun Goel -- have been detained, police said, adding the building-owner has been identified as Manish Lakra. They said Lakra lives on the top floor, and an FIR is being registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The Delhi Fire Service deployed cranes to rescue those trapped in the blaze. However, smoke from the fire spread to the entire building and some people jumped off through the windows to save themselves, while some others used ropes to climb down, with police saying a few of them got injured in the process.

The police said at least 27 people were killed and 12 injured in the fire incident. They did not, however, specify other details like the gender or the age of the deceased.

Delhi chief fire service officer Atul Garg said no firefighter was injured in the operation. "Six fire tenders are currently at the spot. Three-four people are still feared trapped," he told PTI late Friday night. A crime branch team had also reached the spot, he said.

According to the police, a call about the fire was received at 4.45 pm following which they immediately reached the building location, near metro pillar number 5.45. Police officials broke the windows of the building to rescue people, they said, adding the injured are admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Earlier in the day, on preliminary enquiry, it was found that it is a three-story commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies, the police said.

A motivational speech event was being held on the second floor when the fire broke out. Many people were attending this programme. So most deaths took place on this floor, the preliminary probe has indicated.

Over 50 employees of the company whose office was located on the first floor were rescued while 27 bodies have been found, they said. Some ambulances were also made available at the spot to provide immediate medical assistance to the rescued victims.

President Ram Nath Kovind and several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed grief at the loss of lives in the incident. "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Modi said in a tweet. He said Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund will be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that he is in constant touch with the authorities and that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been pressed into service.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 8:32 [IST]