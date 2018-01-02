Delhi: Decomposed male body found hanging from a tree in JNU campus

Decomposed body of a male was found hanging from a tree in the forest area in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The body has been identified as that of 40-year-old man Ravi Prakash , a resident of Najafgarh. Police say he might have died 6-7 days ago, reports said.

According to the reports, the University staff found the body at around 3 PM and after he detected a foul smell coming from the forest area in south Delhi.
Police, who are at the spot suspect a depression over family dispute to be the reason behind the suicide

"The crime and Forensic Science Laboratory teams rushed to the spot and are investigating the matter.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 19:45 [IST]
