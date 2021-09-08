Leopard vs cat in Nashik well: See who wins the battle in viral video

Cops searches house of Karuna Sharma who claims to be second wife of Dhananjay Munde

India

oi-Prakash KL

A day after the arrest, the cops from the Beed district carried out searches at the residence of Karuna Sharma, who claimed to be the second wife of Dhananjay Munde, NCP leader and Minister in the Maharashtra government.

On Sunday, she was arrested for allegedly hurling casteist slurs at another woman. A case was registered under relevant sections based on the complaint filed by Vishaka Ghadge. On Monday, she was produced before the Beed district Court which sent her to 14-day judicial custody.

The case was booked by the Beed cops under the IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) and under the SC/ST Act.

Karuna Sharma had called for a press conference to expose Dhananjay Munde's wrongdoings and there was a big gathering. Upon landing at the venue, a group of women protestors shouted "Don't make false allegations against Dhananjay Munde, he is god for us,"

During the heated argument, Karuna Sharma allegedly hurled abuses at Ghadge and a few others. Police also claimed to have seized a revolver from her car after the arrest.

A special team has been formed under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Jaaybhaye who carried out searches at her house located on SV Road in suburban Santacruz on Wednesday morning, the source from the police departments told the PTI.

Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded a probe into Karuna Sharma's issue and slammed the government over her arrest.

"It is a serious development. There should be a thorough probe to ascertain how the firearm made its way into the car. A video shows that somebody put the pistol in the car. Following this, she was arrested... It is also is a sad comment on the nexus between police and politicians," The Indian Express quotes Devendra Fadnavis as saying.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 17:16 [IST]