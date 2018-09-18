  • search

Congress not just wants your vote, but your note as well: Find out why

By
    Jaipur, Sep 18: The Congress which is facing a severe fund crunch has urged its voters to support it with not just votes, but notes as well. The appeal was made by Rajasthan Congress president, Sachin Pilot.

    His crowd funding campaign is called, " How you can oust BJP in Rajasthan." The campaign has generated Rs 2.47 lakh from 168 supporters in three days, with the top individual donation being Rs 25,000. The lowest donation was Rs 100 and this campaign would go on for another 73 days.

    During his address, Pilot said, " we have taken a big step towards transparency, please help us in Rajasthan." He argued that when a government wins with money power, it is under the pressure of the capitalists. However only a government formed with the help of the peoples' support can maintain transparency and work honestly, he also said.

    The appeal comes in the wake of various reports suggesting that the Congress is facing a severe cash crunch. The party had experimented on similar lines during the Karnataka assembly elections as well.

    In Rajasthan the Congress is going all out to oust the ruling dispensation headed by Vasundara Raje. Elections in the state will be held by the end of this year.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 6:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2018
