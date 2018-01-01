Bring stability to economy, end divisive politics: India’s wish list in 2018

New Delhi, Jan 1: A new year means new dreams and goals to be fulfilled. 2018 is no different, as India tries to catch up with the rest of the world; countrymen have already prepared their wish list to be accomplished by the end of the year.

Will the wishes be fulfilled? Only time will be able to give the answer. But the fear of failure to achieve our targetted goals should not deter us from dreaming. India, although had a 'bad' 2017, is aspiring big to march ahead for a brighter future and rectify the past mistakes.

OneIndia spoke to a couple of people on Monday to know and understand what India is actually looking for in 2018:

Jyoti Tripathi, a Delhi-based entrepreneur

"I am 28 years old and single. I would hope to get married by the end of 2018. Professionally, I wish my business grows. I run a boutique that deals with traditional garments from various parts of the country. Because of the demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST), my business has suffered a lot. I wish the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government brings some stability to the economy in 2018."

Narayan CR, a Chennai-based artist

"I did not party on the New Year's Eve. What is there to celebrate so much? We had a bad 2017. Peace of the country was torn apart because of the divisive politics unleashed by the supporters of the ruling BJP. Attacks on minorities in the form of mob lynchings are heart-numbing. I want the Narendra Modi government to rein in such anti-social forces."

Phol Kumar, a Lucknow-based labourer

"I don't have any wish. I just want to work and earn money. Hope I get work every day, because if I don't work for a day, my wife, children and I can't eat. From late 2016 to mid-2017, I did not get work regularly and that caused a lot of trouble. Because of notebandi (demonetisation), flow of work was less as businesses suffered a lot."

Hibu Anyo, an Itanagar-based teacher

"I pray for everyone's happiness and peace. In Arunachal Pradesh, things are good in terms of food security and law and order situation. But in the rest of the country, it's different and hardships are more for common man. Here in Arunachal, youths don't have jobs. They are angry, especially the educated ones as the government has failed to ensure them jobs."

Saifullah Khan, a Kashmir-based retired government employee

"The government has stopped us from airing our views. We all know the situation in Kashmir. I wish all my countrymen a happy and prosperous new year. Hope peace prevails in Kashmir."

OneIndia News