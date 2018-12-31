  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 31: Here is the weather forecast for New Delhi,Bengaluru, Chennai, Srinagar on January 1, the begging of New Year.

    Representational Image

    Srinagar

    A Western Disturbance is marked over Jammu and Kashmir and it's induced Cyclonic Circulation is over Central Pakistan and adjoining Punjab. Thus, scattered light to moderate rain/snow can be seen over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and isolated over the upper reaches of Uttarakhand.

    New Delhi

    We do not expect any significant relief until January 6 as the winds will continue to change direction. Any moderate to strong wind would remain absent from the area.

    The only ray of hope is the slight possibility of scattered rains over Delhi-NCR around January 6 which may wash away the pollutants. However, it is too early for that and we have wait and watch as predicting the intensity of these rains at this time will not be wise, according to Skymet

    There is a slight expectation that this will bring some relief from the ongoing pollution.

    Bengaluru, Chennai

    Weather will remain dry over the southern states. However, isolated light to very light rain may occur over South Tamil Nadu and a few places of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 20:44 [IST]
