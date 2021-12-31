WBJEE 2022 registrations to begin today: Here is how to apply

Happy New Year 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Status in English For Your Friends, Family, Loved One's

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 31: As the world gears up to welcome New Year of 2022 and bade farewell to the Year 2021, you must be looking for the best New Year Wishes 2022 to greet your near and dear ones with a thoughtful message.

2021 was a challenging year for India as the country battled the deadly second coronavirus wave, several natural disasters and many other things that are undesirable for the human survival.

If you want to wish your dear one's here are some Happy New Year 2022 wishes, messages, greetings, images and quotes you can share with them:

New Year's Day is the first page in a blank book: Write a phenomenal story!

May all your wildest dreams come true in 2022.

New year, new start. May all your dreams come true in 2022!

Wishing you and yours a happy, healthy, and abundant 2022!

Wishing you a year filled with the blessings of God. Happy New Year 2022!

Here's to another year full of joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories with an unforgettable friend. Happy New Year 2022!

For things, that are in our control and we can change, we should, individually, pledge to mend them right away so that our small steps towards a better future can make a huge difference.

Let's together all of us make 2022 a "Happy New Year" for everyone!

