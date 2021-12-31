Watch: BSF jawans celebrate on eve of New Year 2022

Let us work together towards creating an inclusive society: Kovind's New Year message

New Delhi, Dec 31: BSF jawans were celebrating on the eve of the new year of 2022 in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir. Jawan's were dancing to Bhangra songs and enjoying their evening of the new year celebration.

Meanwhile, The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has sent his greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of New Year 2022.

#WATCH | BSF jawans celebrate on the eve of #NewYear2022 in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/H0eWjsDnz8 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

In a message, the President has said "On the joyous occasion of the New Year 2022, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow countrymen, living in India and abroad.

May the new dawn of the New Year reinvigorate the spirit of peace, prosperity and fraternity in our lives. Let us resolve to bring in the new year with endeavour to usher in progress in our society and country.

May the New Year-2022 bring a lot of happiness and good health as well as success and prosperity in your life".

On jan 1, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra and his Assam counterpart Jagadish Mukhi will celebrate the New Year with locals and army jawans at the India-China border.

The two governors will visit Kaho, the last Indian village in Arunachal Pradesh along the international border, on New Year's Day and interact with locals, and the jawans guarding the frontier, a Raj Bhavan communiqué said.

One of the seven villages in Kibithoo block of Anjaw district, Kaho had weathered a Chinese attack in the 1962 war. Its residents had assisted the outnumbered Indian soldiers.

Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 23:30 [IST]