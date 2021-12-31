YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: BSF jawans celebrate on eve of New Year 2022

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 31: BSF jawans were celebrating on the eve of the new year of 2022 in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir. Jawan's were dancing to Bhangra songs and enjoying their evening of the new year celebration.

    Representational Image

    Meanwhile, The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has sent his greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of New Year 2022.

    In a message, the President has said "On the joyous occasion of the New Year 2022, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow countrymen, living in India and abroad.

    May the new dawn of the New Year reinvigorate the spirit of peace, prosperity and fraternity in our lives. Let us resolve to bring in the new year with endeavour to usher in progress in our society and country.

    May the New Year-2022 bring a lot of happiness and good health as well as success and prosperity in your life".

    On jan 1, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra and his Assam counterpart Jagadish Mukhi will celebrate the New Year with locals and army jawans at the India-China border.

    The two governors will visit Kaho, the last Indian village in Arunachal Pradesh along the international border, on New Year's Day and interact with locals, and the jawans guarding the frontier, a Raj Bhavan communiqué said.

    One of the seven villages in Kibithoo block of Anjaw district, Kaho had weathered a Chinese attack in the 1962 war. Its residents had assisted the outnumbered Indian soldiers.

    More HAPPY NEW YEAR News  

    Read more about:

    happy new year new year bsf jawans

    Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 23:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 31, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X