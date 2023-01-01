Happy New Year 2023: President Murmu, PM Modi greet the nation

'May spirit of hope and wellness prevail': PM Modi greets nation on new year

New Delhi, Jan 01: President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended their New Year greetings to the nation.

President Murmu took Twitter to greet the citizens and Indians living abroad and wrote, "Happy New Year to all! Greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad. May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation."

Prime Minister Modi said, "Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health."

Best wishes to the dynamic CM of Manipur, Shri @NBirenSingh Ji on his birthday. He is working assiduously to transform the state. Praying for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished people that 2023 may bring joy good health, peace and prosperity in everyone's lives.

Revelers in major cities across the country ushered in the first new year without much COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020.

Greetings and best wishes to everyone for a happy 2023! May it bring joy, good-health and prosperity in everyone's lives.



आप सभी को नव वर्ष 2023 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

यह आप सभी के जीवन में सुख-स्वास्थ्य और समृद्धि लेकर आए। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 1, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a video of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to wish everyone a happy new year and said, "it is expected that in 2023, every street, every village, every city will have a shop of love."

However, the world has welcomed the New Year when Covid-19 cases have witnessed a sudden rise. In December 2022, China lifted its stringent zero covid policy following protests from its citizens resulting in a massive increase in coronavirus cases.

In view of the current Covid situation in China, India made the RT-PCR test mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1, 2023, Union Home Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

Any passenger from the aforementioned countries found symptomatic or testing positive for Covid-19 would be quarantined.