Bollywood starlet at it again: Mocks Indian Army on the Galwan clash

    New Delhi, Nov 24: Bollywood starlet, Richa Chadha took to Twitter to mock the Indian Army. In response to a statement from the Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Army Command IA that they are prepared to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir if the government issues an order, Chadha tweeted with a Glawan taunt.

    Richa tweeted in response, 'Galwan says hi.' In June 2020, Indian soldiers had a clash with the Chinese PLA soldiers. 20 Indian braves laid down their lives. The Chinese too lost many soldiers, but Beijing never gave out the official figures.

    The Galwan clash came amidst the tense stand-off between the Chinese PLA and Indian Army along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Both countries have deployed nearly 60,000 soldiers along the LAC ever since the stand-off began.

    Galwan clash: 38 PLA men lost their lives while in retreatGalwan clash: 38 PLA men lost their lives while in retreat

    Richa who has shown utter stupidity and insensitivity was rightly trolled on Twitter. Here is Urduwood actor mocking the Indian Army wrote one user. Not only sad, but shameful and a new low from Richa Chadha, the user wrote.

    The Indian Army has on several occasions been asked the question if they would take back Pakistan occupied Kashmir. This has been the response by the Indian Army for long and it does not mean that an operation is being planned immediately.

    Do take a look at the response that Richa Chadha got following her insensitive comment.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 8:03 [IST]
