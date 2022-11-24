Bollywood starlet at it again: Mocks Indian Army on the Galwan clash

Lighter, stronger, safer: How level 4 bullet-proof jackets will keep Indian soldiers safe at the front

New Delhi, Nov 24: Bollywood starlet, Richa Chadha took to Twitter to mock the Indian Army. In response to a statement from the Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Army Command IA that they are prepared to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir if the government issues an order, Chadha tweeted with a Glawan taunt.

Richa tweeted in response, 'Galwan says hi.' In June 2020, Indian soldiers had a clash with the Chinese PLA soldiers. 20 Indian braves laid down their lives. The Chinese too lost many soldiers, but Beijing never gave out the official figures.

The Galwan clash came amidst the tense stand-off between the Chinese PLA and Indian Army along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Both countries have deployed nearly 60,000 soldiers along the LAC ever since the stand-off began.

Galwan clash: 38 PLA men lost their lives while in retreat

Richa who has shown utter stupidity and insensitivity was rightly trolled on Twitter. Here is Urduwood actor mocking the Indian Army wrote one user. Not only sad, but shameful and a new low from Richa Chadha, the user wrote.

The Indian Army has on several occasions been asked the question if they would take back Pakistan occupied Kashmir. This has been the response by the Indian Army for long and it does not mean that an operation is being planned immediately.

Do take a look at the response that Richa Chadha got following her insensitive comment.

20 Indian brave-hearts sacrificed their life for India in Galwan, but here is an Urduwood actor mocking Indian Army.



Not only sad but shameful. https://t.co/dcFis65twb — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) November 23, 2022

Such a vile lady. Not only you are mocking Indian army but you are insulting the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting our country in Galwan clashes. SHAME and DISGUSTING… @RichaChadha https://t.co/jeLrP47MqR — Me_Puneri (@SmitaKPune) November 23, 2022

Galwan is still in India n protecting by our forces. Aapke baap ni protect kr rhe galwan ko. Indian army hi kr rhi h. Itni nafrat h India se to china kyu ni shift ho jaati. Shits r welcome in China bcoz China is a country of messy shits like u r. https://t.co/LpZVxDTxzM — Ankit Dixit (@BebasiKiBanking) November 23, 2022

#Galwan is unparalleled valour of Indian braves against an expansionist China that forced Xi Jinping to rethink Chinese policy of decades of salami slicing of Indian territory. QPQ Ops showed India’s resolve as does the current stand off where India refuses to be bullied by China — dr deeksha mittal (@drdeekshamittal) November 23, 2022

@RichaChadha seems you celebrated the Chinese attack in Galwan. Shameful and pathetic! And you are sad it seems we we defeated them the Chinese will never tell there losses in the clash. But it was Indian Army which pushed them back. https://t.co/gYoWv5oeso — Ankur 🇮🇳 (@ankurv46) November 23, 2022

