Bed nahi hai to Injection de ke maar do': Heart-wrenching plea by Covid-19 patient's son in Maharashtra
Chandrapur, Apr 15: As India experiences a second wave of coronavirus, a heart-wrenching video has surfaced online where a man from Maharashtra's Chandrapur is seen pleading for a hospital bed for his ailing father who has been suffering from Covid-19.
Overcome by helplessness, he says, "Give him a hospital bed, or just kill him with an injection".
"First I went to the Warora hospital, then the one in Chandrapur. Then we went to private hospitals as there were no beds," NDTV quoted him as saying.
24 घंटे चक्कर लगाए, कहीं बेड नहीं!— Puja Bharadwaj (@Pbndtv) April 14, 2021
बुज़ुर्ग मरीज़ के बेटे की गुहार, ‘या बेड दो या इंजेक्शन देकर मार दो!’
महाराष्ट्र के चंद्रपुर का हाल. pic.twitter.com/ZzxhlnzdZL
In a similar incident yesterday, a 30-year-old woman travelled from Hazaribagh to Ranchi to admit her COVID-infected father at Sadar Hospital. In a video that went viral, the woman narrated how she had to wait in the hospital's parking lot for nearly 30 minutes before she got any help. By the time a doctor arrived, her father had passed away.