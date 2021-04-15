Bed nahi hai to Injection de ke maar do': Heart-wrenching plea by Covid-19 patient's son in Maharashtra

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandrapur, Apr 15: As India experiences a second wave of coronavirus, a heart-wrenching video has surfaced online where a man from Maharashtra's Chandrapur is seen pleading for a hospital bed for his ailing father who has been suffering from Covid-19.

Overcome by helplessness, he says, "Give him a hospital bed, or just kill him with an injection".

"First I went to the Warora hospital, then the one in Chandrapur. Then we went to private hospitals as there were no beds," NDTV quoted him as saying.

In a similar incident yesterday, a 30-year-old woman travelled from Hazaribagh to Ranchi to admit her COVID-infected father at Sadar Hospital. In a video that went viral, the woman narrated how she had to wait in the hospital's parking lot for nearly 30 minutes before she got any help. By the time a doctor arrived, her father had passed away.