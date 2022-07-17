YouTube
    New Delhi, July 17: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a delay in the clearance for the Singapore trip to attend the summit.

    Reportedly, the file on the chief minister's Singapore visit has been pending with the LG's office for approval since June 7.

    Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, raises delay in clearance for Singapore trip

    "It is wrong to hold the permission for attending the event. It is an opportunity to present the Delhi Model of governance at the World stage. It is against the national interest to stop a CM from visiting such a huge stage," read the letter to PM Modi.

    He urged the PM to give permission so that he can represent the country.

    According to protocol, any minister, including a chief minister or his deputy, has to take the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for official foreign tours.

    The file seeking such approval is routed to the MHA through the LG in case of a Union Territory.

    Kejriwal was invited to the World Cities Summit 2022, to be held in Singapore, by the High Commissioner of that country, Simon Wong, at a meeting on June 1. The chief minister had said he looked forward to attending the event and would send a formal acceptance.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News  

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal singapore

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    X