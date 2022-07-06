Arvind Kejriwal announces Mega Shopping Festival in Delhi from Jan-Feb 2023

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 06: In a bid to boost the economy, a 30-day Delhi Shopping Festival will be organised from January 28 to February 26 (in 2023) in Delhi. This will be the biggest shopping festival in India.

    Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that this festival is going to be the biggest shopping festival of the country and said that the nation has not witnessed a shopping festival on such a grand scale.

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    "A 30-day Delhi Shopping Festival will be organised from 28th Jan to 26th Feb (in 2023). This will be the biggest shopping festival in India. We are starting it now. I expect that in a few years, we will make it the biggest shopping festival in the world," said Kejriwal.

    "People will be invited from across the country as well as the world to experience Delhi and its culture. This will be an unparalleled shopping experience. Heavy discounts will be offered. Entire Delhi will be decorated. Exhibitions will also be organised," he added.

    The Chief Minister said that the shopping festival will also boost the city's economy and help the local businessmen, traders, and vendors.

    "Through this Festival, Delhi's economy will receive a major boost. It'll be a huge opportunity for Delhi's businessmen, an opportunity for them to increase their business. It'll be a huge opportunity to present Delhi on an international level. It'll generate thousands of jobs," the chief minister said.

    Kejriwal said he is in talks with airlines for special packages for passengers who would like to visit Delhi Shopping Festival.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 12:49 [IST]
    X