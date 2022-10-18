YouTube
    Another targeted killing: Two non-locals killed in targeted attack in J&K

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 18: Two non-locals from Uttar Pradesh have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir days after a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead. The duo from Kannauj in UP were killed in a targeted grenade attack in the Harman area.

    Another targeted killing: Two non-locals killed in targeted attack in J&K
    Representational Image

    "#Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen #Shopian in which two labourers from UP namely Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, UP got injured. They were shifted to hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off," the Kashmir Zone police said.

    In a tweet the police also said that hybrid #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen #Shopian who lobbed grenade #arrested by Shopian police. Further #investigation and raids are going on. At the time of the attacks the victims were fast asleep.

    On October 15 a Kashmiri Pandit, Puran Krishan Bhat died after he was shot at from a very close range near his house in south Kashmir district. The locals said he was living in Shopian and had never migrated.

    Terrorist with arms and ammunition nabbed in SrinagarTerrorist with arms and ammunition nabbed in Srinagar

    "Another kp non migrant killed at chowdhary gund in shopiyan. it despite our tweet on 13th October but nothing has been changed on ground zero .it also message to SH AMIT SHAH THAT EVERY THING IS 9K IN KASHMIR," the Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti said in a tweet. The organisation represents the Pandits.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 8:03 [IST]
    X