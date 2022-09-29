Terrorist with arms and ammunition nabbed in Srinagar

YouTube
    Srinagar, Sep 29: A terrorist of Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) outfit was on Thursday arrested with arms and ammunition from Palpora area here, police said.

    "One categorised terrorist of AGH terror outfit namely Junaid Ahmad Parray of Nawakadal arrested by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 24 RR from Palpora, Srinagar," Srinagar Police said in a tweet.

    One categorised terrorist of AGH terror outfit namely Junaid Ahmad Parray of Nawakadal arrested by a jt team of Srinagar Police & 24 RR from Palpora. Image courtesy: ANI

    The police said a pistol, a magazine and live rounds were recovered from his possession.

    "Case under sections of UAPA registered in Safakadal PS," the police said.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 15:57 [IST]
